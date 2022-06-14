Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa walk-on Jordan Kumm moves closer to an NIL deal with Kum & Go

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When former Iowa Central Community College wide receiver Jordan Kumm told the world he was walking on at Iowa, the world responded with one request: sign an NIL deal with Kum & Go.

“Actually when I was in 7th grade my teacher gave us nicknames and my nickname was actually Kum and Go,” Kumm joked. “My friends called me that for a while.”

Kum & Go responded to Kumm’s announcement on Twitter, and then Jordan made his move.

“I (direct messaged) them and asked them if it was something that they’d wanna do,” Kumm said. “They asked for my contact information and then I got on a call with them, and they told me that they were getting the contract for the NIL all set up.”

Sometimes, it’s just that simple.

“When they hit me back i was just like in awe really,” Kumm said. “Being a walk-on you don’t really get the NIL opportunities that scholarship athletes get.”

He got a great response from his friends, family and fans.

“My friends were like ‘oh that’s crazy, if they give you free gas money I’m gonna need some of that,” Kumm said. “People were like ‘you gotta ask for free gas you gotta ask for free gas!’”

Free gas and merchandise might be nice, but Kumm’s really chasing a scholarship and a spot on the field at Kinnick Stadium.

“I couldn’t really see myself any other place but Iowa really, it’s a great program, they get guys in the NFL,” he said. “Got some fans rooting for me talking about ‘we love a good walk-on story’ so hopefully I can be one of those great walk-on stories.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Dubuque Police Department currently has 17 openings for officers.
Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

Latest News

Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday
Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday
Former Hawkeye Gatens joins Iowa men’s basketball coaching staff
Former Hawkeye Gatens joins Iowa men’s basketball coaching staff
(Source: MGN)
Michigan run rules Iowa 13-1, advances to B10 title game
Big Ten pitcher of the year Adam Mazur is ready to take the mound at the Big Ten Tournament
Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Adam Mazur is ready to take the mound at the Big Ten Tournament