Iowa walk-on Jordan Kumm moves closer to an NIL deal with Kum & Go

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When former Iowa Central Community College wide receiver Jordan Kumm told the world he was walking on at Iowa, the world responded with one request: sign an NIL deal with Kum & Go.

“Actually when I was in 7th grade my teacher gave us nicknames and my nickname was actually Kum and Go,” Kumm joked. “My friends called me that for a while.”

Kum & Go responded to Kumm’s announcement on Twitter, and then Jordan made his move.

“I (direct messaged) them and asked them if it was something that they’d wanna do,” Kumm said. “They asked for my contact information and then I got on a call with them, and they told me that they were getting the contract for the NIL all set up.”

Sometimes, it’s just that simple.

“When they hit me back i was just like in awe really,” Kumm said. “Being a walk-on you don’t really get the NIL opportunities that scholarship athletes get.”

He got a great response from his friends, family and fans.

“My friends were like ‘oh that’s crazy, if they give you free gas money I’m gonna need some of that,” Kumm said. “People were like ‘you gotta ask for free gas you gotta ask for free gas!’”

Free gas and merchandise might be nice, but Kumm’s really chasing a scholarship and a spot on the field at Kinnick Stadium.

“I couldn’t really see myself any other place but Iowa really, it’s a great program, they get guys in the NFL,” he said. “Got some fans rooting for me talking about ‘we love a good walk-on story’ so hopefully I can be one of those great walk-on stories.”

