Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving matress

An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday at the 35-mile marker of I-380.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was heading south when he hit a mattress lying in the road. He then lost control and went into the median before the truck rolled.

First responders took the driver to the hospital for injuries. He is expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

Crash in Linn County closes road, traffic being diverted
The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids with several events.
Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids
The blistering, hot temperatures can put people at risk, and some may need help.
How Iowa’s ‘Good Samaritan Law’ applies to extreme heat situations
The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids with several events.
Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids