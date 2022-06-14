Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving matress

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday at the 35-mile marker of I-380.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was heading south when he hit a mattress lying in the road. He then lost control and went into the median before the truck rolled.

First responders took the driver to the hospital for injuries. He is expected to survive.

