Hot conditions today, watch for some storms late tonight into tomorow

Plan on a hot day all across the area. Records are possible!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot weather continues across eastern Iowa today and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for a good share of the area. Plan on actual highs into the mid-upper 90s along with a 100-110 heat index for several hours. This will also be a high UV day with an index around 10 this afternoon, meaning sunburns can occur in less than 30 minutes. Storm clusters are developing well to our west this morning, but is a sign of things to come for late tonight and tomorrow. A risk of severe weather exists with any storms later tomorrow afternoon and evening. Plan on generally dry and warm temperatures to finish out the week.

