Heat Brings Storms

By Joe Winters
Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat is on! A stronger push of southerly air brings a 3-day stay of hot temperatures across the upper Midwest. As dew points also rise the heat index climbs. Look for a heat index to rise about 100 degrees through Wednesday. As a result, a heat advisory is out, through Wednesday, for all of eastern Iowa. Wednesday brings a cold front with storms, so of which could be strong to severe. Stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

