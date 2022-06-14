CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids Tuesday with several events.

That includes log carving at Newbo City Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The one-of-a-kind wood art pieces will then go to auction during the Tribute to Heroes event. The auction ends on Friday night at nine.

Find the full list of Freedom Festival activities here.

You can find a list of fireworks displays in Eastern Iowa for Independence Day here.

