Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of eastern Iowa, storms develop late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot weather continues across eastern Iowa Tuesday and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for a good share of the area. See the warning here.

Plan on actual highs into the mid-upper 90s along with a 100-110 heat index for several hours.

This will also be a high UV day with an index around 10 this afternoon, meaning sunburns can occur in less than 30 minutes.

Storm clusters are developing well to our west Tuesday morning, but it’s a sign of things to come for late Tuesday and Wednesday.

A risk of severe weather exists with any storms later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plan on generally dry and warm temperatures to finish out the week.

kcrg wx

Hot weather continues across eastern Iowa Tuesday and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for a good share of the area. (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.