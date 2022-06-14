Show You Care
Dubuque family finds WWII-era bomb in their backyard

A family in Dubuque said they came across a World War II-era bomb while digging into the ground to install a new fence.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This happened along Sarah Street at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

This happened along Sarah Street at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Dubuque Fire Department said about 25 homes in the neighborhood evacuated.

The State Fire Marshall then came in to pick up the bomb and bring it to a safe spot for remote detonation.

The women who lives where the bomb was found is thankful it was handled safely.

“I kinda thought something, but I thought I gotta look on Google before I go a little crazy here, but then once we figured out what it was. It was, this needs to go down and people need to be called,” said homeowner Melissa Williams.

The State Fire Marshall told KCCI this happens from time to time, and they always treat it as if it’s a real, active bomb.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

