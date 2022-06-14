Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Crash in Linn County closes road, traffic being diverted

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed a road at Highway 1 and Cedar River Road for a crash.

Deputies are rerouting traffic away from the crash. That’s southwest of Mt. Vernon.

Officials have not released additional information at this time, but said they are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids with several events.
Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving matress
The blistering, hot temperatures can put people at risk, and some may need help.
How Iowa’s ‘Good Samaritan Law’ applies to extreme heat situations
The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids with several events.
Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids