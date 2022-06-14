City of Cedar Rapids adopts new flag policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council adopted a resolution over the Display of Flags policy to govern when commemorative, special occasion, and other ceremonial flags, may be flown on flagpoles on City-owned properties.

The purpose of the policy is to establish guidelines in order to ensure that the flags are used only for government speech and that they reflect the views, values, and goals of the city.

The approved cultural celebrations are:

Black History Month Women’s History Month Arab American Heritage Month Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month Mental Health Awareness Month LGBTQ+ Pride Month Juneteenth Hispanic Heritage Month National Disability Employment Awareness Month Native American Heritage Month National Veterans and Military Families Month

The policy specified 10 commemorative flags that were acceptable to fly in honor of these cultural celebrations.

The resolution would help avoid a potential controversy similar to one the City of Decorah dealt with in 2019 when the Winneshiek County Republican Party was blocked from flying President Trump flags after allowing LGBTQ flags to fly during Pride Month. The council ultimately denied the request because the request was submitted too late.

The City Manager’s Office can approve flags to fly to mark federal or state holidays, a local proclamation, or an official City ceremony. Flags from sister cities of Cedar Rapids may also fly under the policy.

Any other flag would need to get city council approval to fly at city-owned properties.

