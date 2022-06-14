Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man accused of murder requests changing trial venue; prosecution resists motion

Arthur James Flowers is scheduled to go to trial on June 28th, 2022 in Linn County.
Arthur James Flowers is scheduled to go to trial on June 28th, 2022 in Linn County.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of murdering Emily Elizabeth Leonard has filed a motion to change the location of his upcoming trial.

Arthur James Flowers is scheduled to go to trial on June 28th, 2022 in Linn County. His attorney filed a motion for change of venue on June 10th, citing extensive media coverage and publicity surrounding the case “is to such an extent that the Defendant cannot get a fair trial...”

The prosecution has rebuked Flowers’ request, saying that the nature and tone of the news coverage has been “accurate and factual, not provocative or inflammatory.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Dubuque Police Department currently has 17 openings for officers.
Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

Latest News

Malfunction in voting machine statewide creates recounts across Iowa
Malfunction in voting machine statewide creates recounts across Iowa
Mount Vernon students, staff, and community members will be able to take advantage of $5.5...
Mount Vernon students, staff, and community members will be able to take advantage of $5.5 million activities complex
Mount Vernon students, staff, and community members will be able to take advantage of $5.5...
Mount Vernon students, staff, and community members will be able to take advantage of $5.5 million activities complex
Dubuque flight school hasn't seen the impact of rising gas prices just yet as they buy fuel in...
Looking ahead: Dubuque flight school could see impact of rising gas prices soon