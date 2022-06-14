Cedar Rapids man accused of murder requests changing trial venue; prosecution resists motion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of murdering Emily Elizabeth Leonard has filed a motion to change the location of his upcoming trial.

Arthur James Flowers is scheduled to go to trial on June 28th, 2022 in Linn County. His attorney filed a motion for change of venue on June 10th, citing extensive media coverage and publicity surrounding the case “is to such an extent that the Defendant cannot get a fair trial...”

The prosecution has rebuked Flowers’ request, saying that the nature and tone of the news coverage has been “accurate and factual, not provocative or inflammatory.”

