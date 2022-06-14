Cedar Rapids City Council agree to extend school resource officer program another year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council unanimously agreed to adopt a motion to extend the Cedar Rapids Community School Resource Program for another school year (thru June 2023).

The program would plan to permanently assign 7 School Resource Officers to schools in the District (5 to the high schools and 2 to McKinley and Wilson middle schools. Police Lieutenant Cory McGarvey and Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush highlighted the flexibility of the resource officers being able to visit multiple schools a day and assist other SROs if an incident arises. They also highlight a shift in the functionality of the program away from strict disciplinary actions.

“The SRO and administrators have a meeting,..what’s best for the kid, how do we want to handle this, and they make that group decision every time,” said McGarvey.

Mayor Tifanny O’Donnell also showed her support for the program stating, “As a parent, it’s very comforting having them there. I am a real believer in SROs.”

Data presented during the meeting indicated that the School Resource Officer Program decreased criminal charges by 82 percent in Cedar Rapids high schools and 50 percent in Cedar Rapids middle schools.

“We’re not talking about the kid who’s arrested for smoking a joint. We’re talking about a hardcore group of 30 to 50 kids who are involved in gun violence,” said City Council Member Dale Todd. “...I feel pretty strongly that the SRO program makes sense...Those SROs know who these kids are in the school. They know the dynamics of what is playing out in that family or extended family. And when an event happens I want to have somebody in that cafeteria or that gym who know’s who is who, who belongs there, who doesn’t.”

With the resolution passing, the board now waits for the Cedar Rapids School District’s decision on whether or not to move forward with the program. After tabling the vote in Monday’s meeting, the school board will now vote on the program at their July 11th meeting.

You can watch the full City Council meeting below. The discussion on the SRO program begins at the 59-minute mark.

