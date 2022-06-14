Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 800 new farm ponds, wetlands, reconnected flood plains, and water and sediment control basins were added to the state’s landscape over the past 5 years. It’s part of a $97 million initiative from the University of Iowa.

Located all throughout rural Iowa, they will help prevent flooding and serve citizens everywhere.

“These are practices that as the rainfall comes off of the land, it’s held in that pond or in that wetland for a longer period of time and will be released more slowly downstream,” said Iowa Flood Center Co-Founder Larry Weber.

Tuesday, he helped lead a tour of the new structures.

He says the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but the land owners will be responsible for some upkeep.

“They signed a maintenance agreement to take care of the practice,” said Weber. “So that agreement will go for 20 or 30 years and will go toward that practice and they will be responsible in making sure that it serves the purpose it was intended to provide.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs, Kevin Bush from HUD, was also there to see the state’s efforts. He says this initiative is something that should be a model for the rest of the country.

“It showcases how urban and rural communities can work together to increase our resilience to natural disasters which, as we know, are happening more recently,” said Bush.

He adds that a large part of the Iowa Watershed Approach’s success comes from rural and urban communities working together.

“These are strategies they are deploying in farmland that are improving the environmental health in those communities but also critically decreasing the flood risk in urban communities downstream.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving mattress
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
Road reopens after crash in Linn County

Latest News

$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa
$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa
City Council
Cedar Rapids City Council extends SRO program
Cedar Rapids church celebrates 75 years and tradition of helping refugees
Cedar Rapids church celebrates 75 years and tradition of helping refugees
City of Cedar Rapids approves 'Display of Flags' policy
City of Cedar Rapids adopts new flag policy