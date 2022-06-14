Show You Care
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead

Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
By Dane Kelly and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A boy and girl, both 2 years old, were declared dead Monday after Michigan State Police troopers found them face down in a pond.

According to authorities, troopers from the Gaylord Post were alerted to two missing toddlers in Hayes Township at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the children had been missing for about 40 minutes when troopers found them both face down in a pond at a residence nearby.

Both children were unresponsive, and while life-saving measures were performed, the two toddlers were pronounced dead, WILX reported.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but the troopers from the Gaylord Post will continue their investigation.

