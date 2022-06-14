Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

10-year-old sells lemonade to help big sister with cancer accomplish bucket list

By Paige Blanzy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (25 News Now/Gray News) – A 10-year-old in Central Illinois has made it his mission to raise enough money to help his older sister, who is fighting stage 4 cancer, cross an item off her bucket list.

Payton Wilkey’s 22-year-old sister has stopped treatments and is trying to live each day to the fullest, WEEK reported.

“We know our time is becoming limited,” said Laura Wilkey, Payton’s mother. “One of her wishes right now is to make a trip to upstate New York, which is where my family is from, we used to go like every summer.”

Payton is selling lemonade to help his family afford a week-long road trip.

“We don’t get that much money so I am helping out my family so they can have money,” the 10-year-old said.

Although he’s only selling each cup for 50 cents, Payton has already made progress toward his goal.

“Total so far with his lemonade stand, we’re at about $220 in a week,” Wilkey said.

Wilkey estimates the July trip will cost $3,000, but that has not deterred Payton.

“He’s always been big sister’s little buddy. I know it’s a lot for him to kind of understand everything that’s going on, but if he can help, he wants to help,” Wilkey said.

Copyright 2022 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

Latest News

The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban enacted earlier this year by...
Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
As of Sunday evening, the Pipeline Fire had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres, pushing...
Man charged with starting massive Arizona wildfire burned toilet paper, officials say
An Amber Alert for three missing children in Wyoming has been canceled after the children were...
Amber Alert canceled; 3 children found safe
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say