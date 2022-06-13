Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time.

On Monday, Crews continued their efforts, and at approximately 2:14 pm, a body was reportedly found.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.