Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time.

On Monday, Crews continued their efforts, and at approximately 2:14 pm, a body was reportedly found.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Dubuque Police Department currently has 17 openings for officers.
Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Dubuque flight school hasn't seen the impact of rising gas prices just yet as they buy fuel in...
Looking ahead: Dubuque flight school could see impact of rising gas prices soon
Community quickly raises $18,000 to refurbish WWI doughboy monument.
Community quickly raises $18,000 to refurbish 91-year-old WWI doughboy monument
Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Community raises funds to restore monument
Community raises funds to restore monument
Salvation Army opening cooling centers across Eastern Iowa
Salvation Army opening cooling centers across Eastern Iowa