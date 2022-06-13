Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Scattered strong storms this morning, hot this afternoon

Watch for scattered storms this morning. Some may be strong to severe. Then, we just get hot for the afternoon!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching a strong cluster of storms off to our west this morning. These storms continue to maintain and will probably strengthen over the next several hours. Any storms this morning will have the capability of strong wind and large hail as they move toward us. After these storms roll through, the door is open for high heat and a Heat Advisory has been issued and will be in effect for much of the area this afternoon. Plan on highs in the 90s with a heat index of 100-105 common. Tomorrow continues to look like the hottest of the bunch as highs surge well into the 90s. The heat index may be as high as 110 for a short time. A cold front is expected to move in on Wednesday which may also generate some strong to severe storms in the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Dubuque Police Department currently has 17 openings for officers.
Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
March for action on gun violence in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids rally pushes for stricter gun laws

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 12
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Evening, June 12
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Evening, June 12
Get ready for summer! A hot and humid week is in the forecast
Get ready for summer! A hot and humid week is in the forecast
First Alert Forecast
High heat is on the way