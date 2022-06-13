Saints start off strong with new turf field

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier baseball team had to wait nearly two years to return their home field after the August 2020 derecho wiped out their complex, causing significant damage.

“Yeah, that took out both of our dugouts. It took out the fence. Pretty much just ripped up the whole infield,” said senior infielder and pitcher Drew Proskovec.

“This dugout was out in left field, our third base dugout was out onto the field,” said Xavier baseball head coach Dan Halter. “The bleachers got thrown up into the back stop and knocked that over. The outfield fence was leaning. Yeah, it was a mess out here,” he added.

For the past couple seasons, they played and practiced at Mount Mercy. During that time, their field received some upgrades.

“It’s nice to finally have a place where we can play and defend our home turf,” said Proskovec. “We’re really blessed to have a nice surface playing with the turf. There’s no problems, no field work we have to do.”

“It’s nice. It makes reads on ground balls a lot easier to pick up. It’s just a nice little turf to play on,” senior infielder and pitcher Alex Neal.

“We increased our seating which is big. We’ve had some big crowds out here, which is good. A lot more students have come out and have been able to sit,” said Halter. “Everything just looks better and plays better.”

The Saints have defended their home turf well this season. With great senior leadership and some young guns stepping up, they currently sit 17-3 overall. Their only home loss was to the Class 3A defending state champs in Marion.

“Pitching I’d say this year. We’ve got a lot of people we can trust on the bump and we always come in hitting,” said Neal.

“Our batting’s been really solid. We’ve got sophomores kind of leading the charge up there in the top of the order,” said Proskovec. “Pitching, we have a few guys coming back and guys that have been doing really well,. It’s just fun to watch and to be able to play behind some of those guys, knowing they got my back out there,” he added.

Coming off their state semifinal appearance last year, the Saints have their sights set on making another deep run.

“We want to take this to the last day of the season and keep working,” said Halter. “If we work, we can get there. If we get satisfied and complacent, then things are going to come back to bite us. If we keep working, we know we have the potential to be wherever we want to be.”

