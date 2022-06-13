Reminder: Keep your pets protected when temperatures rise

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City is reminding pet owners to keep an eye on their furry friends as the temperatures increase.

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so making sure they have access to plenty of fresh and clean water is a must. Make sure pets have a shady place to get out of the sun if they’re outside and be sure to not over-exercise them. Keeping them off of hot asphalt is important too as sensitive paw pads can burn quickly. Officials suggest keeping them indoors in cool air-conditioned rooms when it’s extremely hot outside.

Never leave animals alone in a parked vehicle as it can lead to fatal heat stroke.

For cat owners, brushing your act more often can prevent problems caused by excessive heat. For dog owners, trimming longer hair on your dog is okay, but never shave your dog. The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn.

Symptoms of overheating in pets include:

Excessive panting

Difficulty breathing

increased heart and respiratory rate

drooling

mild weakness

stupor

collapse

seizures

bloody diarrhea

vomiting

