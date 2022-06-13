Record-high gas prices not keeping boaters off Coralville Lake

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to gas prices, Aaron Hopp said, “The best thing is just not look, honestly.”

The national average price for a gallon of gas exceeded $5 for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy. AAA showed the average price of a gallon was just below $5 that day—$4.97 on Thursday. As of Sunday, AAA showed the current national average as $5.01.

“I put in—$100 gave me three bars. I think there’s about 6 or 7 bars,” said Hopp.

One hundred dollars seemed to be the high mark. Shannon Vanrees said that’s the amount he put into his jet skis for his family’s afternoon on the water. He said last year putting gas in them cost half as much.

We asked Vanrees if gas would ever be too expensive to go boating. “I don’t think it ever will. Because you can regulate how much gas you use on the lake by how far you go and how fast you do it.”

Brian Tjelmeland said something similar. “Probably have to get pretty crazy because we don’t have to drive very far and pretty efficient vehicle, pretty efficient boat. So, in our case, it would have to be out of this world to stop us, I think.”

Wanting to boat didn’t mean people were not being budget-conscious.

“I wasn’t going to put more than $100 in,” said Hopp. “And I can go a long time. This thing actually doesn’t suck much gas.”

What we heard at the launch was, despite record-high prices, boating is worth the higher prices.

“You got to get the kids out on the water and show them a good time and do your best and tighten up in other places,” said Hopp.

