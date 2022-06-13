Show You Care
Police hoping to identify owner of shirt in search and rescue operation

Shirt found near the Cedar River
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge.

On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.

Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone.

Police are asking the public to look at the pictured shirt and let officials know if they know the owner or saw the individual wearing the shirt on that Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

