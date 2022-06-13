Navy veteran Bob Feiereisen continues to serve fellow veterans and his community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bob Feiereisen served in the Navy as a construction electrician, helping to lead disaster relief during the 1964 Good Friday Earthquake in Alaska.

“March 27th 1964,” Feiereisen remembers exactly. “And we moved our entire battalion in one day to Kodiak for disaster relief.”

After helping people at in the Navy, Bob continues his service to the community. He’s held just about every position on the Metro Veterans Council, where he now serves as secretary-treasurer.

He connects veterans to resources that might be needed after service time.

“We will meet sometimes and just sit around and talk veterans talking to veterans they’re a little more willing to open up and actually talk to you,” Feiereisen said. “More than their wife and kids.”

Metro Veterans Council President David Schick says his father has been friends with Feiereisen since before he was born, and Feiereisen is always willing to lend a hand.

“When they come back from war a lot of veterans may not have a clue as to what to do they may not have anybody to reach out to,” Schick said. “That’s how a lot of them end up in dire situations some end up homeless some end up hurting themselves.”

Feiereisen has worked towards ending that, one at a time.

“Bob is just a giving person to everybody whether you’re a veteran or not,” said he friend of 25 years, and fellow veteran, Don Kilts. “I mean he will help you in any way you can any time.”

Feiereisen also plans the yearly Veterans Day and Memorial Day, but that’s not what he’s most proud of.

“The thing that I like to do the most is my flags for first graders program.”

It’s a national program he spearheaded in Linn County. He teaches kids how to fold an American flag and how to recite the pledge of allegiance.

“It is so much fun I tell everybody ‘I don’t know who has more fun us or the kids.’ They pick it up instantly,” he said. “I‘ve had kids that are in high school and out and they’ll say ‘you gave me a flag when I was a first grader’ and boy does that ever make you feel proud?”

Whether it’s serving his country, serving fellow veterans, or serving kids, one thing is common for Bob. Schick puts it best.

”He’s someone who leaves things better than he found them.”

