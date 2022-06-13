Mount Vernon students, staff, and community members will be able to take advantage of $5.5 million activities complex

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - For decades, athletes and school club members have had to travel all over Mount Vernon to participate in their own home games and meets. In less than three years, the land behind the high school building will be transformed into a 5.5 million dollar athletic complex. It’s a part of a facilities plan that many in Mount Vernon are on board with. Mount Vernon Varsity Boys Track Coach, Ryan Whitman, remembers his days on the team in the early 2000s.

“I’ve ran on the track that’s over there and can actually remember running meets over at the old track where there’s no lights, no concession stand, no bathrooms,” said Whitman. Like many other former athletes, he is thrilled for future students to get the chance to use a brand new facility.

“They can run on an awesome facility and run some great times, I’m just really super excited for our kids to be able to that,” said Whitman.

Superintendent Greg Batenhorst says even with the overwhelming support, some former students still have personal and emotional ties to the old facilities. Places like the old football field, which many fondly refer to as the Bellamy Bowl.

“We totally get that and we appreciate that because there’s a ton of history and nostalgia there,” Batenhorst told TV-9. “But it just does not meet our needs.” The complex will include a turf field, a nine lane track, and other amenities. Set to be completed by fall of 2024, Batenhorst says there’s three parts to its funding.

“We’re looking at using physical plant and equipment, PPEL money that we have saved up. Number two, we’re looking at taking out a loan against our PPEL funds, and we are also doing private fund raising for this project,” said Batenhorst. As for current students’ reactions, Activities Director Matt Thede says their reactions are unanimous.

“They said even though we won’t get a chance to be on this field, we are excited for the future Mustangs for our younger brothers and sisters, who will have an opportunity.”

