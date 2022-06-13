Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance banning conversion therapy.

The ordinance bans any effort to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity and applies in unincorporated areas of Linn County.

“Banning the practice of conversion therapy is a moral imperative for all policymakers who take seriously their job of protecting the health and welfare of the people,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said in a news release. “This ordinance will save lives, which means supporting it is one of the most important things we can do for our community.”

Before the passage of the ordinance, Walker told TV9 he didn’t know of any organization using conversion therapy, but he said the ordinance would serve as a preventative measure.

Linn the first county in Iowa to pass such an ordinance. Davenport passed a similar ordinance in 2020.

