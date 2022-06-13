Show You Care
Iowa Irish Fest tickets now on sale

Tickets for the Iowa Irish Fest in Waterloo are now available.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tickets for the Iowa Irish Fest in Waterloo are now available.

The festival runs from Aug. 5-7 in and around Lincoln park.

Tickets are available at IowaIrishFest.com. They cost $30 and are good for all three days.

Discounted tickets will be available at various locations in Waterloo, including all Veridian Credit Union locations on Monday.

