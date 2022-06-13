Show You Care
Iowa Cubs give little leaguers the ‘big league’ treatment

By KCCI
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Cubs may have been out of town this weekend, but they still helped some little leaguers in Des Moines get the “big league” treatment.

Saturday’s game between the Cubs and White Sox from the Saydel Little League turned their field into Principal Park.

That’s the home stadium where the Iowa Cubs Triple-A team plays.

A partnership between them and Bank of America brought jerseys for each player, an announcer, and even a T-shirt cannon to the diamond to create a big league atmosphere for the kids.

“I mean this is awesome, the kids are so excited and even the rain couldn’t stop it so, it’s just baseball at it’s best,” Eric Lloyd, a Saydel Little League parent, said.

This is the first year of what the I-Cubs hope becomes an annual tradition, called the “Little League Takeover.” They plan to pick new teams and leagues each year.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

