Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City Police announce return of Downtown Liaison Officer

Officer Fowler
Officer Fowler(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officer Colin Fowler, who was appointed Downtown Liaison Officer in 2017, is returning to the position after the Iowa City Police announced the department is returning towards “pre-pandemic staffing levels.”

Downtown Liaison is a part of the department’s Community Outreach division. Officer Fowler will be tasked with fostering positive relationships with businesses and patrons through public education, homeless outreach, etc.

Fowler has served with Iowa City Police since 1999. He is one of Iowa City Police’s two Crisis Intervention Training instructors and is a member of the department’s Special Response Team.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Dubuque Police Department currently has 17 openings for officers.
Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave

Latest News

With over 500 animals on-site and being fostered, the Berkeley County Animal Center says the...
Reminder: Keep your pets protected when temperatures rise
Shirt found near the Cedar River
Police hoping to identify owner of shirt in search and rescue operation
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy