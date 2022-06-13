Iowa City Police announce return of Downtown Liaison Officer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officer Colin Fowler, who was appointed Downtown Liaison Officer in 2017, is returning to the position after the Iowa City Police announced the department is returning towards “pre-pandemic staffing levels.”

Downtown Liaison is a part of the department’s Community Outreach division. Officer Fowler will be tasked with fostering positive relationships with businesses and patrons through public education, homeless outreach, etc.

Fowler has served with Iowa City Police since 1999. He is one of Iowa City Police’s two Crisis Intervention Training instructors and is a member of the department’s Special Response Team.

