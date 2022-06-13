Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.(AP Images)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 74-year-old man is dead and a 58-year-old male is injured after a head-on crash occurred in Jones County on Friday.

Police say that Donald Leo Supple was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox Westbound on Highway 64 when his vehicle crossed the center line. His vehicle hit a 2017 Lincoln Navigator, that was traveling eastbound head-on, injuring the Lincoln driver and killing Supple.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Dubuque Police Department currently has 17 openings for officers.
Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Fireworks explode over the Veterans Memorial Building and the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on...
Eastern Iowa Independence Day fireworks displays
An Iowa woman celebrated her 112-birthday.
Iowa woman celebrates her 112th birthday