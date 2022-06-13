Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 74-year-old man is dead and a 58-year-old male is injured after a head-on crash occurred in Jones County on Friday.

Police say that Donald Leo Supple was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox Westbound on Highway 64 when his vehicle crossed the center line. His vehicle hit a 2017 Lincoln Navigator, that was traveling eastbound head-on, injuring the Lincoln driver and killing Supple.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

