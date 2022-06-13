Show You Care
Golf tournament fundraiser held in Shellsburg

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Best Doggone (And Catgone) Golf Tournament at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg. This tournament was organized by the Shellsburg Lions Club, Iowa Humane Alliance, and Better Together Animal Rescue. This is the 9th time this tournament has been held with these organizers and 20th time overall. The event featured a raffle and silent auction and on average raises around $10,000 which is split between the organizers.

