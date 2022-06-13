Show You Care
Eastern Iowa Independence Day fireworks displays

Fireworks explode over the Veterans Memorial Building and the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on...
Fireworks explode over the Veterans Memorial Building and the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on July 4, 2018. (Corey Thompson/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
It’s that time of year again! Cities across Iowa will be hosting Independence Day fireworks displays! Here’s a list of displays you can go see in Eastern Iowa this year:

BETTENDORF:

  • 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, July 4 at 10 a.m. (begins at intersection of 23rd Street and State Street.)
  • Fireworks at Middle Park on July 4 at dusk.
  • More information here

CEDAR RAPIDS:

CORALVILLE:

DUBUQUE:

  • Independence Day celebration in the AY McDonald Park next to the Hawthorn Boat Ramp on July 3 - Salute to our Heroes Air Show
  • The Fireworks Spectacular on July 3 (Dusk)
  • Full schedule

DYERSVILLE:

FARLEY:

  • Farley Fire Dept. and EMS Picnic and Fireworks - July 2 on Main Street. Starts at 3 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk.
  • More information here.

INDEPENDENCE:

IOWA CITY:

  • City of Iowa City fireworks at Old Capitol Museum on July 2 from 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the intersection of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue, and the University of Iowa Pentacrest.
  • More information here.

MUSCATINE:

  • “Blast from the Past” community parade at 4 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Muscatine.
  • Almost Fireworks Fest on the Riverfront, 5-8 p.m.
  • Honor Guard ceremony in front of Pearl City Station (immediately after Almost Fireworks Fest)
  • Fireworks over the Mississippi at dusk
  • More info here.

WATERLOO:

City leaders can add their fireworks display information by emailing the details to newsroom@kcrg.com.

And be sure to share your photos at KCRG.com/YouNews!

