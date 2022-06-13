Eastern Iowa Independence Day fireworks displays
It’s that time of year again! Cities across Iowa will be hosting Independence Day fireworks displays! Here’s a list of displays you can go see in Eastern Iowa this year:
BETTENDORF:
- 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, July 4 at 10 a.m. (begins at intersection of 23rd Street and State Street.)
- Fireworks at Middle Park on July 4 at dusk.
- More information here
CEDAR RAPIDS:
- Freedom Festival Parade, 10 a.m. (June 25), downtown Cedar Rapids
- Freedom Festival 4th of July Concert, McGrath Amphitheatre 6-9:45 p.m.
- Fireworks, downtown Cedar Rapids, 6-10 p.m.
- See the full list of Freedom Festival events here.
CORALVILLE:
- 4thFest Parade, 10 a.m.
- Fireworks in S.T. Morrison Park (9:45 p.m.)
- Full schedule of events
DUBUQUE:
- Independence Day celebration in the AY McDonald Park next to the Hawthorn Boat Ramp on July 3 - Salute to our Heroes Air Show
- The Fireworks Spectacular on July 3 (Dusk)
- Full schedule
DYERSVILLE:
- Annual 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks at Dyersville Commercial Club Park.
- More information here.
FARLEY:
- Farley Fire Dept. and EMS Picnic and Fireworks - July 2 on Main Street. Starts at 3 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk.
- More information here.
INDEPENDENCE:
- 161st Annual Independence Day Parade (9a.m.)
- Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River (10p.m.)
- Full events schedule here
IOWA CITY:
- City of Iowa City fireworks at Old Capitol Museum on July 2 from 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the intersection of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue, and the University of Iowa Pentacrest.
- More information here.
MUSCATINE:
- “Blast from the Past” community parade at 4 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Muscatine.
- Almost Fireworks Fest on the Riverfront, 5-8 p.m.
- Honor Guard ceremony in front of Pearl City Station (immediately after Almost Fireworks Fest)
- Fireworks over the Mississippi at dusk
- More info here.
WATERLOO:
- Mayor’s Fireworks (July 2 - 5:30 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.)
- More information here.
City leaders can add their fireworks display information by emailing the details to newsroom@kcrg.com.
