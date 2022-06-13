Eastern Iowa Independence Day fireworks displays

It’s that time of year again! Cities across Iowa will be hosting Independence Day fireworks displays! Here’s a list of displays you can go see in Eastern Iowa this year:

BETTENDORF:

4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, July 4 at 10 a.m. (begins at intersection of 23rd Street and State Street.)

Fireworks at Middle Park on July 4 at dusk.

More information here

CEDAR RAPIDS:

Freedom Festival Parade, 10 a.m. (June 25), downtown Cedar Rapids

Freedom Festival 4th of July Concert, McGrath Amphitheatre 6-9:45 p.m.

Fireworks, downtown Cedar Rapids, 6-10 p.m.

See the full list of Freedom Festival events here.

CORALVILLE:

4thFest Parade, 10 a.m.

Fireworks in S.T. Morrison Park (9:45 p.m.)

Full schedule of events

DUBUQUE:

Independence Day celebration in the AY McDonald Park next to the Hawthorn Boat Ramp on July 3 - Salute to our Heroes Air Show

The Fireworks Spectacular on July 3 (Dusk)

Full schedule

DYERSVILLE:

Annual 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks at Dyersville Commercial Club Park.

More information here.

FARLEY:

Farley Fire Dept. and EMS Picnic and Fireworks - July 2 on Main Street. Starts at 3 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk.

More information here.

INDEPENDENCE:

161st Annual Independence Day Parade (9a.m.)

Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River (10p.m.)

Full events schedule here

IOWA CITY:

City of Iowa City fireworks at Old Capitol Museum on July 2 from 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the intersection of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue, and the University of Iowa Pentacrest.

More information here.

MUSCATINE:

“Blast from the Past” community parade at 4 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Muscatine.

Almost Fireworks Fest on the Riverfront, 5-8 p.m.

Honor Guard ceremony in front of Pearl City Station (immediately after Almost Fireworks Fest)

Fireworks over the Mississippi at dusk

More info here.

WATERLOO:

Mayor’s Fireworks (July 2 - 5:30 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.)

More information here.

