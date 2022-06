CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR is not recommending swimming at several Eastern Iowa beaches after finding E. coli.

E. coli was found at the following Iowa Beaches:

Backbone Beach

George Wyth Beach

Lake Macbride Beach

Lake Darling Beach

Beed’s Lake Beach

North Twin Lake West Beach

Denison Beach

