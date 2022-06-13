Dubuque Fire Department dispatched after resident found WWII-era bomb
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:23 p.m. Sunday the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to Sarah Street where a resident found an unexploded WWII-era mortar round/ordnance.
Along with the Dubuque Fire Department, the Dubuque Police Department and the State Fire Marshall were also at the scene. All 25 residences in the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution. The evacuation was canceled just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The State Fire Marshall removed the unexploded mortar/ordnance and will transport it to a separate location for remote detonation. There is currently no danger to the public.
