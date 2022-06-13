Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

The decimal point error took gas station management three hours to fix. (KOVR, SAC_G_D, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KOVR) - People at one California gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents a gallon.

A glitch at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal Thursday. He was able to fill his tank for just 69 cents a gallon.

“I looked at the numbers, and I seen it was 69 cents a gallon... I hit that button, it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low,” Darryl Surita said.

He posted the incredible error to his Instagram page, and word got out fast, with family and friends all getting phone calls.

“It was crazy. It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” said Eddie Surita, who filled his tank for $14.

“I started looking around, and everybody had a smile. Everybody had a big smile, and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Somehow, the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. Instead of $6.99 a gallon for premium, it became 69 cents a gallon.

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime. Could you imagine that? This is history right here,” Darryl Surita said.

The mistake took gas station management three hours to fix.

The last time gas prices were an average of 69 cents a gallon was 44 years ago in 1978.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder
Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program
Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools

Latest News

The decimal point error took gas station management three hours to fix.
Gas sells for 69 cents after price glitch at Calif. gas station
Capt. John J. Sax, the son of a former Los Angeles Dodgers player, was among five U.S. Marines...
Community honors Marine, 4 colleagues killed in plane crash
Navy veteran Bob Feiereisen continues to serve fellow veterans and his community
Navy veteran Bob Feiereisen continues to serve fellow veterans and his community
Saints start off strong with new turf field
Saints start off strong with new turf field