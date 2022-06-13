Brazil police: Items owned by missing men found in Amazon

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian police say search teams have found a backpack, laptop and other personal items that belonged to Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, who went missing in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon a week ago. The Federal Police announced Sunday night that they had identified the belongings of both missing men, such as Pereira’s health card and clothes. A firefighter says Phillips’ backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged.

Pereira and Phillips were last seen near the entrance of the Indigenous territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

