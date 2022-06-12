Show You Care
With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - “Jurassic World: Dominion” took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. Including earnings from international showings where the film opened in various markets last weekend, “Jurassic World: Dominion” has already grossed $389 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still coasting in rarefied skies too: It fell only 44% in its third weekend with an estimated $50 million to take second place, bringing its North American total north of $393.3 million. T

his weekend is only the third of the pandemic era in which the total domestic box office surpassed $200 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

