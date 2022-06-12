Ukraine's teen drone hero "happy that we destroyed someone"

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country’s military spot, locate and destroy Russian targets in the early days of the war. They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed.

Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying. Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he’s “happy that we destroyed someone.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

