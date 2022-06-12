Show You Care
Statue unveiled for Corporal Harold Keller who helped raise flag at Iwo Jima

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A parade was held and statue unveiled in Brooklyn, Iowa to honor Corporal Harold Keller. Corporal Keller fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima but it wasn’t until after his death that in 2019 he was positively identified as one of the 6 marines who infamously lifted the American flag on Mount Suribachi. The statue which was created in Italy was funded in part by donations from the citizens of Brooklyn. Plaques were also created along with the statue with information about Harold Keller, the Battle of Iwo Jima itself, and other Brooklyn veterans who fought at Iwo Jima and in World War 2. Veterans from as far back as World War 2 attended the event as well as current and former members of Congress and Keller’s family as well as family members of other people from Brooklyn who fought at Iwo Jima. The event featured a 21 gun salute, ceremonial bugle, and the raising of the flag of the Marine Corps.

