Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Restorations underway to update park in Victor

Around 40 people are renovating a park in Victor that hasn't been changed in half a century.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A park in Victor, Iowa is getting much needed work done to it after roughly half a century with out any major changes. A group called the Water Works Parks Renovation Committee, is renovating the local park in part because they fear that the aging equipment could prove to be a safety risk. New additions to the park include swing sets, benches, a sidewalk, and a main play structure. Organizers say that while some equipment will be usable in a few weeks the entire project will still take a few more years before it’s completely finished. The renovation is expected to cost around 100,000 dollars with funds raised primarily through grants and donations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation

Latest News

Linn-Mar graduate Nathan Williams wins gold at the Special Olympics USA Games
Linn-Mar graduate Nathan Williams wins gold at the Special Olympics USA Games
Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away
Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away
Volunteers renovate a park in Victor.
Park in Victor under renovation for first time in decades
Brooklyn parade.
Brooklyn celebrates WWII veteran with statue