Restorations underway to update park in Victor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A park in Victor, Iowa is getting much needed work done to it after roughly half a century with out any major changes. A group called the Water Works Parks Renovation Committee, is renovating the local park in part because they fear that the aging equipment could prove to be a safety risk. New additions to the park include swing sets, benches, a sidewalk, and a main play structure. Organizers say that while some equipment will be usable in a few weeks the entire project will still take a few more years before it’s completely finished. The renovation is expected to cost around 100,000 dollars with funds raised primarily through grants and donations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.