Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Linn-Mar graduate Nathan Williams wins gold at the Special Olympics USA Games

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Nathan Williams stood atop the podium at the Special Olympics Saturday afternoon, winning the singles tennis competition.

“It was just like mother’s dream come true,” said Teresa Williams, Nathan’s mother, “It was amazing.”

Gold was a bonus for what he says was amazing chance to play at his first national competition.

“It was amazing,” Nathan said. “I’ve never been to Florida before so I was really excited to go and meet other people.”

Nathan did get to meet a lot of new friends from across the country, including his finals opponent, Ryan Smith, a player from Florida, who Nathan beat a couple times.

“I feel like he was playing more aggressive this time so I’m glad I was able to pull it off for the win,” Nathan said.

Teresa taught Nathan the sport of tennis, and he went on to play in middle school and high school.

“When he was seven I took him on the courts,” Teresa said. “And then he got better than me.”

“Wonderful cause you meet so many different people that we would have never have met before,” Teresa said. “Nobody talks about their disability, it brings a lot of people together.”

Nathan plans to try for the 2026 U.S. Special Olympics in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation

Latest News

Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away
Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away
Benton Community dedicates ballpark to late coach
Benton Community dedicates ballpark to late coach
Joey Gase honors late 5-year-old boy with a win in his return to Hawkeye Downs
Joey Gase honors late 5-year-old boy with a win in his return to Hawkeye Downs
Joey Gase honors late 5-year-old boy with a win in his return to Hawkeye Downs
Joey Gase honors late 5-year-old boy with a win in his return to Hawkeye Downs