Linn-Mar graduate Nathan Williams wins gold at the Special Olympics USA Games

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Nathan Williams stood atop the podium at the Special Olympics Saturday afternoon, winning the singles tennis competition.

“It was just like mother’s dream come true,” said Teresa Williams, Nathan’s mother, “It was amazing.”

Gold was a bonus for what he says was amazing chance to play at his first national competition.

“It was amazing,” Nathan said. “I’ve never been to Florida before so I was really excited to go and meet other people.”

Nathan did get to meet a lot of new friends from across the country, including his finals opponent, Ryan Smith, a player from Florida, who Nathan beat a couple times.

“I feel like he was playing more aggressive this time so I’m glad I was able to pull it off for the win,” Nathan said.

Teresa taught Nathan the sport of tennis, and he went on to play in middle school and high school.

“When he was seven I took him on the courts,” Teresa said. “And then he got better than me.”

“Wonderful cause you meet so many different people that we would have never have met before,” Teresa said. “Nobody talks about their disability, it brings a lot of people together.”

Nathan plans to try for the 2026 U.S. Special Olympics in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.