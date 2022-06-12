Show You Care
High heat is on the way

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Shower and storm threats remain with us as we move through the early part of the week. A complex to our northwest brings a chance of rain this morning. After highs in the middle 80s today the heat comes on in full force tomorrow. Look for highs near or above 90 through Wednesday. Right now give yourself a heads up for Wednesday when strong to severe storms will be possible as a cold front approaches. Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

