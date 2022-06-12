Get ready for summer! A hot and humid week is in the forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 60s, with a slight chance for showers and storms late tonight and into Monday morning. Showers and storms could develop along a warm front Monday morning with a slight chance for severe storms to the northeast of I-380. The main hazard with these storms is damaging wind, but hail and tornadoes are also possible.

After the storms, it will be hot, with highs in the 90s through Wednesday.

