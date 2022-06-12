Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington girls basketball coach Frank Howell passed away Friday. He was 52 years old.

He started coaching at Wash in 2003 and was with the Warriors for 13 years guiding them to three state finals. He won a state title at Audubon in 1999.

Howell ventured into college coaching for four years before returning to the high school ranks where he spent two seasons with Central Decatur.

He had been battling glioblastoma which is a form of brain cancer.

