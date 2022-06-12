Benton Community dedicates ballpark to late coach

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community’s home game against Vinton-Shellsburg marked Coach Anderson Night at the ballpark. Prior to their doubleheader, the Bobcats honored their late coach who passed in January at the age of 43.

“He was just the ultimate Bobcat,” said Benton Community Activities Director Shawn Pfiffner.

Anderson coached at Benton Community for 15 years winning 225 games. His impact on the community was bigger than baseball.

He was the favorite teacher of everybody. Great coach and had a heart of gold,” added Pfiffner.

Ahead of their game against the Vikings, Derek’s family took the field. His 7 nieces and nephews had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the newly dedicated facility known as Manship Field at Anderson Ballpark.

“It’s incredibly special. Derek was a life long friend. We played together and we coached together for 12 years,” said Benton Community baseball coach Seth Patterson.

Patterson, Anderson’s long time assistant, has taken over the varsity program this season. He says it’s been emotional one.

The baseball is the easy part. Just trying to get the kids focused and bonded and just trying to get through a very difficult time in everybody’s lives. We’re making strides,” he said.

Throughout the crowd, many wore t-shirts with the saying ‘be kind always’ that includes Anderson’s initials and describes his personality best.

“He was always positive and the kind of guy everyone wanted to be around all the time. Kids gravitated toward him all the time,” said Pfiffner.

“He’s about as good as a human being as I’ve ever known. He didn’t have a negative thing ever to say about anybody. He was just always positive. I think one of the moms came up with that hashtag and it really ties into the kind of person he was,” added Patterson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.