Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s...
Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s spokesperson says she was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 the day she was arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family.

Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds.

A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.

Cepeda said she used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, according to the affidavit. She denied harming the newborn during questioning, KMGH reports.

It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet.

A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.

She is currently in custody at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation

Latest News

Soldiers in the United States Marine Corps march in a parade
Statue unveiled for Corporal Harold Keller who helped raise flag at Iwo Jima
President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight
Linn-Mar graduate Nathan Williams wins gold at the Special Olympics USA Games
Linn-Mar graduate Nathan Williams wins gold at the Special Olympics USA Games
Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away
Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away