Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father. When she got older, she wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and to become an attorney. Lexi, as the 10-year-old was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Her family asked mourners to wear bright colors to Lexi’s funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde because Lexi loved them. Lexi’s mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, said Wednesday during a congressional hearing on gun safety that when her daughter knew she was right, “she stood her ground.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation

Latest News

An early learning center in Colorado is asking their teachers to find formula as they prepare...
Early learning center asks teachers to find formula amid shortage
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
The Uvalde police chief is defending the shooting response. (CNN, KABB, WOAI, THE TEXAS...
Uvalde police chief defends shooting response
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges