Showers & storms are in Saturday's forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to patchy fog. Scattered showers and storms are also starting to move into Eastern Iowa. Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day, with a few low-end severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and overnight. The main hazards are high winds and hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 70s and tonight’s lows will cool into the 60s. More showers and storms are possible Sunday, with highs reaching the 80s.

