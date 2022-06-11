Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Report: Prince Charles blasts UK’s Rwanda deportation plan

Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan
Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper says Prince Charles has criticized the government’s plan to start deporting some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it “appalling.” Citing unnamed sources, the Times newspaper reported late Friday that Charles is privately opposed to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy to send people to the East African country.

A court ruling has paved the way for the first flight under the controversial deal to leave Tuesday with more than 30 people. The prince’s office would not comment except to say he remains politically neutral.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation

Latest News

Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes
Gun-restrictions advocacy group March For Our Lives hosts a rally on the National Mall near the...
RAW: Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Washington
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine
Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine
The nation's capital is bracing for a busy weekend -- with a massive celebration and an...
Security around US Capitol increases in preparation for busy weekend