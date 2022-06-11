Report: Prince Charles blasts UK’s Rwanda deportation plan

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper says Prince Charles has criticized the government’s plan to start deporting some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it “appalling.” Citing unnamed sources, the Times newspaper reported late Friday that Charles is privately opposed to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy to send people to the East African country.

A court ruling has paved the way for the first flight under the controversial deal to leave Tuesday with more than 30 people. The prince’s office would not comment except to say he remains politically neutral.

