March for our lives event held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today, several groups are set to gather in Cedar Rapids as part of a March for Our Lives event.

March for our Lives started as an effort to end gun violence after the Parkland Florida school shooting that left 17 dead. Several organizations are taking part including Interfaith of Alliance of Iowa and Moms Demand Action.

The event was held in Green Square Saturday afternoon. Other locations include, Ames, the Quad Cities, and more.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.