‘Karim Project’ set to help familes who’ve lost a child, always remember them

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year. But a family who lost one of their own is on a mission to help those grieving families.

Angelo and Karissa Taylor experienced the worst pain a parent could have when their son Karim died at just seven months old in 2016.

“Karim was a bright little shining star. The short life that he lived gave me and my wife a lot of joy. So when we lost him it was devastating.”

They buried him in the Garden of Angels. It’s one of several infant sections at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. There they would come out and see a lot of empty memorials. And that’s when the idea clicked.

Angelo and Karissa came up with ‘The Karim Project’ to make sure no child who died in infancy was forgotten. Inspired by their own son, Karim Benjamin Taylor, the project sets out to help parents with the financial burden that comes with losing a loved one.

“We never thought that we would lose a child like that, so we didn’t have insurance....And it’s not always easy to raise those funds to bury a loved one.”

Since launching the non-profit several years ago, they’ve raised funds for around 20 markers. The Taylors say a plaque-like Karim’s can cost around one thousand dollars.

They’re almost finished in the Garden of Angels. But the work isn’t close to being done.

”What’s next? The next headstone.”

You can get out their Facebook page for ways to donate to the cause.

