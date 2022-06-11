Show You Care
Joey Gase honors late 5-year-old boy with a win in his return to Hawkeye Downs,

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night, Joey Gase raced at the track where he got his start, but the race was much bigger than just laps around the track.

Gase honored 5-year-old Cale Farley who died of FIRE syndrome. Farley was on the hood of Gase’s car.

Gase raced for the Iowa Donor Network.

“(Cale’s) family made a courageous decision when he passed away to be an organ donor so little boys and girls can contine there lives,” Gase said. “my mom passed away in April 2011 and she was an organ donor, so ever since that day I wanna do what I could honor her.”

“If Cale was here he would’ve loved this,” said Cale’s mother Jessica Farley.

