Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help.

This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.

Meanwhile, the University of Northern Iowa says some of those prospective teachers can take part in a new online program. The state Board of Education approved a new plan to offer a fast-track for paraeducators to earn their K through sixth grade and special education teaching licenses. The goal is to keep paraeducators in the classroom while providing a new crop of full-time teachers.

